HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that applications for the $5 million Nonprofit Security Grant Program are now open for nonprofits serving diverse communities to better security and protection from hate crimes.

“These grants work to protect Pennsylvania’s people and our heritage – the very diversity that Pennsylvania was founded on is often the target of unimaginable hate,” Gov. Wolf said. “I encourage any group that faces bias to apply, we will not tolerate hate here.”

Gov. Wolf announced last week the program received $4.5 million in new funding through the American Rescue Plan, and will combine that with the $500,000 left from the last round of giving grants.

The Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program was implemented through Act 83 of 2019, meaning the Pa. Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) will give money to nonprofits who serve their communities within a bias motivation category for single-bias hate crimes, as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics publication.

Any nonprofits interested can apply at this link through March 2. Applications will then be reviewed by a group with representatives from PCCD, Pa. State Police and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security. Awards will be announced in late March.

“Temples, mosques, churches, and community centers are people’s spiritual homes and spaces providing people with a sense of belonging and safety, but unfortunately these places are targets of hate crimes,” said Executive Director of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs, Stephanie Sun. “Pennsylvania was originally founded as a sanctuary for religious freedom and tolerance. Throughout the history of Pennsylvania, the commonwealth has been a leader in acceptance and tolerance of all people no matter their beliefs or origin. Gov. Wolf honors this heritage by continuing to prioritize protection for groups that face discrimination and bias, and is determined to fight against any type of hate crimes.”

Awards range from $5,000 to $150,000 for a variety of items, including training, security equipment, structure improvements and more.