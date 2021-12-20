Gov. Wolf announces $6M for community projects across PA

(WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced that $6 million in Keystone Communities Program grants was awarded to 34 projects, some of which are in local counties.

Blair, Centre and Clearfield Counties will get their share of the $6 million from the program whose mission is “to support towns and cities with initiatives that grow and stabilize neighborhoods and encourage partnerships between the public and private sectors.”

Local projects are as follows:

Blair County:

Altoona Blair County Development Corporation: $500,000 to redevelop the “Green Church” in Hollidaysburg into a mixed-use commercial structure

Centre County:

Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation: $23,280 for the renovation of a two-story brick building located at North Front Street in the historic downtown district of Philipsburg

Clearfield County:

Downtown DuBois Inc.: $50,000 to continue the façade program, which improves downtown DuBois by offering grants to businesses and property owners

A full list of projects receiving grants in other areas across the Commonwealth can be found online.

Since January 2015, the Wolf Administration said it has approved approximately $38 million through the program to fund 246 projects statewide, including façade grants for businesses, accessible housing projects, public infrastructure improvements, and other projects to strengthen communities and downtown districts.

For more information on grants across the state or locally, head to the Department of Community and Economic Development website.