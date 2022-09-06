HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday over $200k funding for a masonry apprentice program that trains in numerous Pennsylvania counties, including nine from the Central area.

The $297,000 grant was funded through Pennsylvania`s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 ( BAC Local 9 ) continue its Western Pennsylvania Bricklayers Masonry Training Program and to continue to prepare apprentices.

“There is great demand for skilled workers in the trowel trades, especially in western Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “This new funding will help the training program continue, and through it, BAC Local 9 will be able to help meet the industry`s demand.”

The BAC Local 9 has an apprenticeship program in 29 counties, including in the Bedford, Blair, Cameron, Cambria, Clearfield, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson, and Somerset County areas.

Apprentices are taught for four years, along with 6,000 hours of on-the-job training and even 576 hours of classroom and lab training. In training courses, apprentices are taught bricklaying, tile setting, terrazzo work and stone masonry, while receiving on-the-job training under the supervision of Journeymen.

Under Gov. Wolf, 84 pre-apprentice and apprenticeship programs have been supported and more than $13 million has been invested through Pennsylvania`s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Program.

“We sincerely appreciate this investment and confidence in the Western Pennsylvania Bricklayers Masonry Training Program,” said President of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 Norm Ringer. “This contribution will assist us in providing a strong foundation for anyone interested in starting a career in the masonry trades.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information about the Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program and other economic development programs, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development website.