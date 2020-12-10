Gov. Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine will hold virtual press conference to provide update on COVID-19

UPDATE: Governor Wolf has announced new ‘Safer at Home’ restrictions in an effort to mitigate and slow the spread of COVID-19, including no indoor dining, gyms, or theaters.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will hold a virtual press conference Thursday at 4 p.m. to give an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Both are expected to announce new mitigation efforts to help fight the spread of COVID-19 as Pennsylvania saw nearly 12,000 new reported cases Thursday.

This comes two days after Governor Wolf received confirmation that he tested positive for the coronavirus.