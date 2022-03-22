PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — About one in ten Pennsylvania residents has unclaimed property waiting for them, the Pennsylvania Treasury says, and it sits in the Treasury’s vault until it is claimed. But periodically, the Treasury holds auctions to clear out some of those items and make room for new pieces.

On Wednesday, March 23, and Thursday, March 24, the Treasury is auctioning around 4,000 unclaimed items including an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands.

“Our goal is always to return unclaimed property to the rightful owners, but even though we have the largest working vault in the United States, we need to have auctions periodically to make room for incoming items,” Treasurer Stacy Garrity said in a press release about the auction.

Unclaimed property is held by the Treasury for at least three years. After unclaimed items are auctioned, the proceeds are held for the owner to claim, “whether than happens next month or 50 years from now,” Garrity said.

On March 23, coins and jewelry will be auctioned, and a decorative arts auction will be held on March 24. Preview auction items and place online bids here.

Most of the tangible unclaimed property in the Treasury’s care comes from abandoned safe deposit boxes, college dorms, nursing homes, and police evidence rooms, the press release says. Unclaimed property can also come from forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, stocks, and insurance policies.

The Treasury currently holds more than $4 billion in unclaimed property, the press release says. To see if you have unclaimed property, visit this link.

The Treasury’s October unclaimed property auction brought in more than $200,000, which will be held until the unclaimed items’ owners are found.