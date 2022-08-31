(Storyful) — Visitors to Philadelphia’s LOVE Park caught an unusual sight on Friday, Aug. 26, as a girl walked through with an alligator on a leash.

According to the Philly Voice, the 7-year-old alligator is an emotional-support animal named Wally adopted in 2016 by reptile enthusiast Joie Henney, who is currently battling cancer.



The alligator had already been receiving attention in the press in recent days, the Voice noted, as it was leading the vote in the America’s Favorite Pet online popularity contest that raises money for sick, injured and orphaned animals. It’s said Wally likes to give hugs, and his go-to treat is cheese puff corn and raw chicken.

“WallyGator is an amazing creature,” Henny told America’s Favorite Pet. “He senses people emotions and gives hugs to try to cheer people up. He has been a huge support for me during my battle with cancer. He has come with me to radiation and has brought cheer to other patients and the doctors and nurses.”



Henney had also set up a GoFundMe to help feed and care for his reptiles as he received treatment for cancer.

Video credit: @SivalingamHalle via Storyful