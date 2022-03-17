(WTAJ) — Girl Scout Cookies have arrived in Western Pennsylvania, with deliveries to troops scheduled through March 25.

Deliveries had been delayed by several weeks due to production and transportation issues at Little Brownie Bakers, according to a spokesperson for Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania. The cookies will be delivered to customers as troops receive them.

Girl Scouts asked for customers patience as they complete their deliveries.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

If you are still interested in purchasing Girl Scout Cookies, you can go to their website to find a troop near you.