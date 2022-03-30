CARLISLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company announced that it will donate 3,000 hams to 13 partner food banks and food pantries across three states as it continues its work to eliminate hunger.

Hams will be donated across Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia, as GIANT and MARTIN’S team members give back to the community they serve.

In our region, The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank was chosen and reaches into Bedford, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, and Huntingdon counties.

“Food insecurity is something every community in the country faces, affecting people from all walks of life. Sadly, each day, families must make difficult decisions between food and other basic needs like housing, utilities, and medicine,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager, The GIANT Company. “The GIANT Company is proud to again join with our hunger relief partners to help brighten the spring season and ensure families in need throughout our local communities are able to come together for a special meal.”

Hams will be donated to the following hunger relief partners:

GIANT and MARTIN’S customers also have the chance to help their neighbors in need. From April 8 through April 17, customers can donate free ham certificates at the register in-store or donate 400 CHOICE points online, for which The GIANT Company will make a $10 donation to a local food bank.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

In addition to the donations, team members from The GIANT Company will volunteer at food banks and pantries packing hunger relief boxes and organizing and restocking shelves.