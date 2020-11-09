GIANT/MARTIN’S to donate 10,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving

The GIANT Company announced that it will donate 10,000 turkeys in advance of Thanksgiving, marking a record donation for this annual holiday season tradition.

Bringing the true meaning of the company’s new brand platform “For Today’s Table” to life, turkeys will be donated to 28 partner food banks across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, ensuring all families are able to celebrate the holiday season with a fulfilling meal.

“Every family should be able to celebrate the season gathered around a table, sharing a meal and

making lasting memories,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “In a time when the rates of people struggling with hunger are on the rise – including an alarming 80% increase in food insecurity for children – there’s a greater need for companies like ours to step up their efforts. That’s why in addition to increasing the number of turkeys were donating, we’re announcing a new, chain-wide food drive. We all need to do our part to help our neighbors this holiday season.”

In addition, throughout November, GIANT Company team members will volunteer at 10 food banks,

serving families in communities across the company’s footprint. They will spend the day packing hunger relief boxes and organizing and restocking shelves to help the busy non-profits prepare for the busy holiday season.



Fall Food Drive

Beginning Friday, Nov. 27 and through Dec. 3, all GIANT and MARTIN stores will host a food drive to

further stock the shelves of community hunger relief organizations. Customers will find a bin at each store entrance to drop off non-perishable products that will be donated to local food pantries.

Customers may donate items from home or purchase the products they wish to donate in the store.

Some of the most requested items by food banks include peanut butter, jelly, canned tuna, whole grain pasta, oatmeal, and canned soups.

From Nov. 13 through Nov 26, customers also have the opportunity to donate free turkey certificates at the register in-store or donate 400 CHOICE points online, for which GIANT or MARTIN’S will make a $10 donation to a local food bank.