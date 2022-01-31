GIANT, MARTIN’S bringing more items to your door with Ship2Me

(WTAJ) — Customers at Giant and Martin’s will now have the chance to have more than just traditional groceries delivered directly to their front door after the launch of Ship2Me.

Ship2Me is a third-party extension of their current delivery options and offers access to thousands of products, including ones not traditionally found in stores, according to the Giant Company. Some categories include health and beauty, kitchen essentials, snacks and candy, pet store, home decor and other household items.

All customers need to do is look for the Ship2Me label while browsing online and add them to your cart. When you checkout, you’ll get an email about shipping and tracking for the Ship2Me items based on the time you scheduled for delivery. A customer’s Ship2Me order will be listed separately from a pickup or traditional delivery grocery order.

Ship2Me items have the option of free standard shipping, which takes between four and nine days, the Giant Company said. Ship2Me sellers may offer other shipping options such as Express or Next Day Delivery for an additional fee, but shipping options and fees vary by seller and product. Return shipping is always free. There is no minimum order required for Ship2Me.

CHOICE Rewards customers can also earn loyalty points on Ship2Me item purchases, which can be redeemed for gas savings, dollars of purchases, free items and more.

For more details on Ship2Me by GIANT and Ship2Me by MARTIN’S, visit giantfoodstores.com/pages/ship2me and martinsfoods.com/pages/ship2me.