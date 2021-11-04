GIANT goes ‘green’: Central Pa. company gets long term renewable energy agreement

CARLISLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company is looking to go green(er) with a new agreement for renewable energy with Constellation, a leading energy and energy solutions provider to power its Pennsylvania operations.

The agreement will bring renewable power to select stores, fuel stations, and their perishable distribution center. The agreement will also help The GIANT Company avoid more than 100,000 metric tons of Scope 2 carbon emissions associated with its energy use annually, the equivalent of taking nearly 24,000 cars off the road, according to U.S. EPA estimates, the company said in a release.

“Supporting renewable energy projects like solar is one of the many ways The GIANT Company is working to heal the planet for the families we serve today and, in the future,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “This project is a significant step in further reducing our Scope 2 carbon emissions and achieving our overall sustainability goals. It reaffirms our commitment to being a sustainable grocer and responsible steward of the communities we serve, all while bringing jobs and economic benefit to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

The GIANT Company will use a clean energy solution from Constellation that enables the development of, and increases businesses’ access to, large-scale offsite renewable energy projects by removing hurdles associated with traditional offsite power purchase agreements.

“We applaud The GIANT Company on supporting the development of new-build renewable energy assets through its genuine commitment to sustainability,” said Mark Huston, president of Constellation’s National Retail Business. “We’re pleased to help The GIANT Company deliver on its carbon reduction goals while making a positive impact on the environment.”

In June 2020, The GIANT Company finished a two-phase solar project at its Carlisle, Pa. corporate headquarters, which includes a 625kw rooftop solar array and seven-acre pollinator-friendly solar field, enough, they say, to generate renewable power for the entire campus.

The GIANT Company was also the first grocery retailer and first Pennsylvania participant to take part in the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s InSPIRE study, where scientists measure and track the performance of the pollinator-friendly ground cover for applications to future solar energy projects.

Representing The GIANT Company, Amerex Energy Services worked with Constellation to design and implement this renewable product structure.

To learn more about how The GIANT Company is helping to heal the planet, you can visit them online at giantfoodstores.com/pages/our-purpose.