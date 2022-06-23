(WTAJ) — The state’s Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) is celebrating a program to up-skill agribusiness workers while they earn a paycheck.

A group of workers with the GIANT Company and Bake Crafters are among the first to learn about sales and asset protection. They were also taught techniques to improve their leadership.

“A worker who possesses a skill set that employers need is a worker who can earn a competitive wage in a job they like, and an employer who treats them well,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “Today, workers have collective power to demand better pay, better benefits and better working conditions.”

The project is supported by the Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education Foundation and a $250,000 Industry Partnership Grant from the L&I.