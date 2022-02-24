CARLISLE, Pa (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company announced enhancements to their online grocery offerings through GIANT and MARTIN’S Direct.

Starting on Thursday, Feb. 24, the GIANT Company is dropping the order minimum and pickup fee.

The GIANT Company says the enhancements are the latest by the company as they continue to grow an e-commerce business.

“With today’s customers having more choices than ever before, it’s critical that we continue taking steps to differentiate our online shopping experience,” said Matt Simon, vice president of brand experience, The GIANT Company. “Not only do these enhancements accelerate our omnichannel strategy, but they also provide our GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct customers with greater convenience and value, uniquely positioning The GIANT Company as the online grocer of choice.”

In addition, a partnership with Instacart will allow GIANT and MARTIN’S instant delivery. This pairs with their announcement in January of Ship2Me by GIANT and MARITN’S which gives customers access to a larger list of groceries able to be delivered to one’s home directly.

The GIANT Company has more than 175 pickup locations, giving customers access to online ordering and delivery services.