HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — New year new me? Well, not exactly — but PennDOT is rolling out new driver’s license designs towards the end of 2022.

As part of ongoing security enhancements, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is updating the design of the state driver’s license and ‘enhancing’ the security features, the department announced Monday.

PennDOT is piloting the new design at one center in Enola, Pa., but said all centers will transition to the new licenses by mid-November this year.

“The update is an important component of PennDOT’s ongoing work to enhance and protect the integrity of the driver’s license and identification card issuance process,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.

The new design will be phased in over the next four-year renewal cycle and will replace the current Pa. license, however, over the four years, both designs will be in use.

Current Pennsylvania Driver’s License 2022

New Pennsylvania Driver’s License 2023

Both standard and REAL ID will use the new design and security features. REAL ID is optional in Pennsylvania, and customers are able to opt into REAL ID. But remember, as of May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID to board a domestic flight, if you don’t have a passport, or enter a federal building or military installation that requires ID.

The cards look different and have enhanced security features that improve fraud prevention and protect from counterfeiting and alteration.

Some of the enhanced features include:

Guilloche Security Design , a feature that includes sophisticated techniques to embed a variety of customized security patterning into the credential, using non-commercial software developed specifically for high security documents (banknotes, passports, ID cards, etc);

, a feature that includes sophisticated techniques to embed a variety of customized security patterning into the credential, using non-commercial software developed specifically for high security documents (banknotes, passports, ID cards, etc); Optically Variable Ghost Portrait and Variable Data with UV , features that change their appearance when the viewing angle of the card changes, which moves them from fully visible to non-visible. The card also includes an ultraviolet (UV) response that fluoresces under UV lighting. The UV response is fixed – visible under UV light regardless of viewing angle;

, features that change their appearance when the viewing angle of the card changes, which moves them from fully visible to non-visible. The card also includes an ultraviolet (UV) response that fluoresces under UV lighting. The UV response is fixed – visible under UV light regardless of viewing angle; Dynamic Look Through Element (DLTE), a dynamic feature with gold metallic tint that is visible under direct lighting.

More information about REAL ID can be on the REAL ID page on the Driver and Vehicle Services website.