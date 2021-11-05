Geisinger vaccine deadline passes, staff fully vaccinated

Danville, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following the company’s Nov.1 deadline, Geisinger announced that 100% of its staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Geisinger required all employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or an approved exemption by Nov.1. The policy aligned with federal guidance that required COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid participating hospitals and employers with more than 100 employees.

“If we have one job as healthcare providers, it’s to keep everyone who walks through our doors

– and in our surrounding communities – as safe as we possibly can,” Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., Geisinger’s president and chief executive officer, said.

Since August 25, more than 7,000 additional Geisinger employees either received the COVID19 vaccine or were approved for an exemption.

About 150 employees – less than 1% of Geisinger’s entire workforce – were terminated this week after they did not meet the vaccine requirement.

Geisinger’s COVID-19 vaccine policy applies to all faculty, medical staff, residents, fellows, temporary workers, trainees, volunteers and students. In addition, all new employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.