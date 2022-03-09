DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Due to the decline of COVID-19 cases, Geisinger is updating its visitor policy by now allowing up to four designating visitors instead of two.

Effective Wednesday, patients are allowed to designate four visitors, still, only two of them will be allowed in the hospital room during the visiting hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitors must be designated and wear a wristband on them the entire time the patient is hospitalized.

Regardless of vaccination status, masks are still required to be wrong by visors and patients while on Geisinger property. Those who do not comply with Geisinger’s policies will lose their visiting rights.