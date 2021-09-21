Geisinger updates visitation policies as COVID-19 cases rise

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Due to the increase in both COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Geisinger updated its in-person visitation policies.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 22, the following changes to visitation policies will go into effect for all hospital and outpatient locations.

Hospitals

Admitted patients will be allowed two designated visitors through the duration of a hospital stay, meaning visitors may not switch out with other visitors. Designated visitors will receive an identification wristband that they must wear for the duration of the patient’s stay.

Emergency room patients will be permitted one visitor for the duration of their stay once the patient is in the treatment area.

Emergency room patients who are positive for COVID-19 or who are suspected of having COVID-19 are not permitted visitors.

Outpatient locations

No visitors are permitted during outpatient appointments, unless medically necessary. o Outpatient appointments include certain surgeries, mental or behavioral health, primary care and others. A medical necessity for a visitor includes when the patient is under age 18 or has a physical, intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability, a communication barrier or a behavioral concern.



Geisinger encourages alternatives to in-person visitations such as phone calls or virtual visits through Facetime, Skype or others.

More information on the latest COVID information can be found on Geisinger’s website.