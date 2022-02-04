Geisinger to host in-person hiring event at Lewistown location

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Geisinger Lewistown Hospital will be hosting an in-person hiring event Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will take place in the third-floor lobby area in the hospital. Individuals will get the opportunity to learn about openings, potential sign-on, recruitment incentives and benefits. Geisinger is looking to fill these openings:
- Registered nurses
- Licensed practical nurses
- Physical therapists
- Patient care unit assistants
- Medical technologists
- Surgical technologists
- Environmental services technicians
- Food service workers
“Our staff plays a critical role in bringing important health services programs close to home for our patients, members and neighbors in this region,” chief administrative officer for Geisinger`s Western Region Kirk Thomas said. “All of these various career growth opportunities offer competitive pay and benefits. Geisinger truly is a community resource. Join us as we make better health easier for Mifflin County and the surrounding region.”
No registration is required and on-site interviews will also be conducted. Individuals need to bring a smartphone to apply for jobs online. An updated resume isn’t required to bring but is recommended.
For more information visit Geisinger’s website.
