Geisinger to host in-person hiring event at Lewistown location

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Geisinger Lewistown Hospital will be hosting an in-person hiring event Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will take place in the third-floor lobby area in the hospital. Individuals will get the opportunity to learn about openings, potential sign-on, recruitment incentives and benefits. Geisinger is looking to fill these openings:

Registered nurses

Licensed practical nurses

Physical therapists

Patient care unit assistants

Medical technologists

Surgical technologists

Environmental services technicians

Food service workers

“Our staff plays a critical role in bringing important health services programs close to home for our patients, members and neighbors in this region,” chief administrative officer for Geisinger`s Western Region Kirk Thomas said. “All of these various career growth opportunities offer competitive pay and benefits. Geisinger truly is a community resource. Join us as we make better health easier for Mifflin County and the surrounding region.”

No registration is required and on-site interviews will also be conducted. Individuals need to bring a smartphone to apply for jobs online. An updated resume isn’t required to bring but is recommended.

For more information visit Geisinger’s website.