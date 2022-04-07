DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Adult patients at Geisinger hospitals will now be allowed more visitors as the limits on visitation have been removed.

With COVID-19 cases dropping across Pennsylvania, the health system will no longer limit the total number of people visiting someone who is hospitalized. However, only two will be allowed to visit at a time. Patients who are being treated in an emergency room are only allowed to have two visitors during their stay.

Additionally, patients who are having a baby or are under the age of 18 will only be allowed four designated visitors with only two visiting at a time. Visitors will wear a wristband during their time with the patient.

Geisinger last updated its visitor policy in early March to allow patients up to four designated visitors instead of two. All patients and visitors are still required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Those who do not comply with Geisinger’s policies will lose their visiting rights.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

More information about COVID-19 and Geisinger’s policies can be found on its website.