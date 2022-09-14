DANVILLE, Pa (WTAJ) — Geisinger announced they are offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters to help protect those against the omicron variants.

Geisinger will offer the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 booster for those 12 and older. This comes based on recent guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The updated booster includes mRNA comments of the original strain that will provide an immune response to protect against COVID-19 and the newer omicron variant.

Those interested and eligible for a booster can make an appointment at Geisinger locations using their MyGesinger profile, the MyChart mobile app or by calling 570-284-3657.

Those who sign up are reminded to bring the vaccination cards to their appointment.