DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger is now offering COVID-19 vaccines for children under five.

The vaccine is made by Pfizer and will come in a total of three shots over the course of 11-weeks for children ages six-months to four-years-old.

The CDC approved the three-dose Pfizer vaccine and a two-dose Moderna vaccine for children 6-years-old to as young as six months.

The first doses of the vaccine will begin Saturday, June 25.