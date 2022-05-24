DANVILLE, Pa (WTAJ) — Geisinger announced they are now offering booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

Based on the recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Geisinger is making booster doses available for 5 to 11-year-olds.

Geisinger says the booster dose will increase protection for those children. They can receive their first booster dose at least five months after they’ve completed their first two.

Pediatric clinics are open and accepting appointments for all who are eligible for booster shots. Appointments can be made at Geisinger through MyGeisinger, the MyChart mobile app or by calling 570-284-3657.

For additional questions on if a child qualifies for a booster, contact their pediatrician. As a reminder, bring your COVID-19 vaccine card to your appointment.