DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger Medical Center (GMC) in Danville received the Joint Commission/American Heart Association Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification.

The medical center is the first hospital in the country to receive the certification that recognizes a full-team approach to cardiac care. The recognition also means Geisinger Medical Center has now set the national standard for care coordination among hospital leadership, interventional cardiology, cardiac surgery, heart failure, advanced practice, nursing, life support, emergency medicine, emergency medical services, care management, pharmacy and cardiac rehab teams.

Geisinger began the certification process to bring the best possible cardiac care for patients in central and northeastern Pennsylvania.

“GMC staff has shown they’re ready to treat a broad spectrum of chest-pain patients including those who go to the emergency room with chest pain, go into cardiac arrest outside the hospital, have heart attacks and need blood flow restored quickly, need open-heart procedures or need advanced therapies like extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) for life support or left ventricle assist device procedures for heart failure,” Interventional Cardiologist Thomas Scott, D.O, said.

Geisinger was also noted for its ability to offer cardiac rehab for both in-person and virtual formats to help patients recover after cardiac events.

More information about the certification can be found on Geisinger’s website.