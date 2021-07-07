Geisinger Lewistown Hospital designed a Primary Stroke Center

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association have designated Geisinger Lewistown Hospital (GLH) as a Primary Stroke Center.

The designation signifies that a hospital is providing the level of care necessary to achieve long-term successful outcomes from stroke patients, according to a press release. The GLH provides this level of stroke care for Mifflin County residents as well as surrounding communities.

“When it comes to stroke care, every second counts,” David Ermak, D.O., Geisinger neurologist, said. “Geisinger is committed to providing quality care close to home for all of the communities we serve, and this certification recognizes our stroke team`s dedication to that goal.”

A stroke occurs when blood and oxygen can`t flow to the brain as normal, the release said. There are two types of stroke: ischemic stroke, the most common, in which blood flow to the brain is blocked, and hemorrhagic stroke, which indicates bleeding in the brain.

It’s reported that strokes are a leading cause of long-term disability in the U.S., and nearly 800,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On average, someone has a stroke every 40 seconds, and someone dies of a stroke every four minutes.

For every minute that a stroke is left untreated, up to 2 million brain cells die, so seeking immediate medical attention is critical to a successful recovery.

Geisinger`s nationally recognized Acute Stroke Program includes 24/7 stroke care at all of our hospitals, two Comprehensive Stroke Centers designated by The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Primary Stroke Center hospitals, and research-proven care that helps people recover from stroke with fewer disabilities.

For more information regarding stokes, visit Geisinger’s website.