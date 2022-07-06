DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Geisinger is launching a new way for patients with diabetes to get care.

The “mobile care gap bus” aims to provide essential screenings and other exams to patients who have a care gap in their preventive health.

Each nurse on the bus can see up to 20 patients and stops will be made every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at different locations in the areas the healthcare system serves.

The team plans to continue care year-round.