LEWISTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, along with Geisinger Human Resources, are inviting high school students interested in careers in healthcare to register for their summer program this June.

The Family Medicine Residency Program invites students in Mifflin and surrounding counties interested in both clinical and non-clinical settings to join the virtual Health Professions Summer Immersion Program (HPSIP) which will begin on June 27.

The program will explore the benefits and rewards of working in healthcare as students will learn about different roles ranging from professionals, physicians, nurses, security and hospitality workers. Additionally, they’ll receive advice about career planning to help start them down the medical field career path.

“HPSIP is designed for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors to get acquainted with our community’s healthcare services and lifestyle,” said Stephanie M. Jones, C-TAGME, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital’s Family Medicine Residency program manager. “Our program can set the groundwork for becoming a more viable applicant to competitive programs in medicine and other healthcare-related disciplines, including information technology and finance.”

The free four-week program will have virtual presentations held on Monday evenings at 6 p.m., with one on Wednesday evening during week three. The program runs from June 27 through Aug. 8.

There are a limited number of spots available and the deadline to register is June 10. For additional information, email Stephanie M. Jones, C-TAGME at smjones8@geisnger.edu. To reserve your seat, visit and fill out the online form.