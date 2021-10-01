Geisinger hospitals going pink for National Breast Cancer Awareness month

(WTAJ) — In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness month, Geisinger announced its hospitals will be going pink for the rest of October.

According to officials, all of the company’s hospitals will be lit pink. This is part of an effort to raise awareness about the importance of early breast cancer detection.

All Geisinger health plan members will also get a pair of pink socks in the mail to remind them and their loved ones to schedule annual mammograms.

Mammograms are able to detect breast cancer early before symptoms become obvious. It can also detect benign (non-cancerous) breast diseases such as cysts and lumps, according to their website.

Scheduling an appointment at Geisinger can be done online through the MyChart portal or by calling your local hospital.

More information on breast health care can be found on Geisinger’s website.