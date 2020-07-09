Geisinger Danville buys new machine, to increase COVID-19 testing capacity

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One hospital has increased their COVID-19 testing capacity, by purchasing a new machine thanks to donated funds.

The laboratory at Geisinger Danville added a new robotic system to its already existing instruments.

We’re told the robotic equipment provides automated results, allowing Geisinger to expand their testing by more than 70 percent.

Officials say this increased availability is a key factor in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and keeping Pennsylvania open.

“The beginnings of the outbreak were all about handling the test volume from sick patients during the surge people with symptoms and as the economy, and as the universe begins to open back up, we need to have the availability to also screen people who are maybe in group settings,” said Donna M. Wolk, Ph.D., Division Director of Molecular & Microbial Diagnostics & Development at Geisinger.

The new equipment cost nearly $300,000. We’re told about $250,000 of it came from donations.