Geisinger announces top baby names for 2020

Regional News

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DANVILLE, Pa. – Welcome to the world, Ava and Liam, Geisinger’s most popular baby names of the eventful year, 2020!

Liam climbed up one spot from last year and beat Noah to the No. 1 spot for boys, while Ava jumped over Emma, Olivia, Harper, Charlotte, and Amelia to take the No. 1 spot for girls.

Geisinger welcomed 4,945 babies in 2020 (as of Dec. 21, 2020) and has tabulated the most popular names. Babies are delivered at five Geisinger hospitals in Pennsylvania, including Geisinger Medical CenterGeisinger Community Medical CenterGeisinger Wyoming Valley Medical CenterGeisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.

The top 10 baby names across all of Geisinger’s hospitals in Pennsylvania are:

Girls:

  1. Ava     
  2. Sophia
  3. Emma
  4. Harper
  5. Olivia
  6. Evelyn
  7. Aurora
  8. Amelia
  9. Charlotte
  10. Isabella

Boys:

  1. Liam   
  2. Mason
  3. Noah  
  4. Owen 
  5. Oliver 
  6. Lucas 
  7. Wyatt  
  8. Jackson         
  9. Carson
  10. Carter 

Below are some of the top names at individual Geisinger hospitals:

Geisinger Medical Center, Danville – 1,821 babies 

Girls:

  1. Emma
  2. Harper
  3. Charlotte
  4. Riley
  5. Isabella

Boys:

  1. Liam
  2. Oliver
  3. Owen
  4. Noah
  5. Mason


Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre – 1,749 babies

Girls:

  1. Ava
  2. Sophia
  3. Madison
  4. Ella
  5. Luna
  6. Harper

Boys:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Ethan
  4. Jacob
  5. Wyatt
  6. Lucas


Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, Bloomsburg – 406 babies

Girls:

  1. Evelyn
  2. Harper
  3. Aurora
  4. Paisley
  5. Piper

Boys:

  1. Mason
  2. Lincoln
  3. Benjamin
  4. Grayson
  5. Carson


Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Lewistown – 496 babies

Girls:

  1. Lilian
  2. Anna
  3. Ellie
  4. Paisley
  5. Piper

Boys:

  1. Owen
  2. Mason
  3. Carter
  4. Layne
  5. William


Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton – 473 babies

Girls:

  1. Aurora
  2. Alice
  3. Noelle
  4. Abigail
  5. Melanie

Boys:

  1. Noah
  2. Oliver
  3. William
  4. Jackson
  5. Luca

These results combine different spelling variations of the same name. For example, the ranking for Liam includes variations like Liamm, and Oliver includes variations such as Olliver.

At Geisinger, obstetrician/gynecologists and certified nurse-midwives work together to comfort and care for mothers-to-be and their babies, and expectant moms can tailor their birth plans according to their preferences. Midwives facilitate natural birth plans, and OB/GYNs will be on duty at all hours to intervene when needed.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic contributed toward the change in the way families made decisions in 2020.

“Most people are largely still afraid of becoming pregnant during this pandemic,” said Dr. J. Manuel Arreguin, chief of obstetrics and gynecology in Geisinger’s northeast region. “There’s so much that we are still learning from this virus. Unfortunately, there’s lots of misinformation, too, that dissuades our families from concluding that this is the right time to have more children.”

With locations throughout central, northeast, and western Pennsylvania, Geisinger’s pregnancy and childbirth team provides comprehensive care for moms and little ones.

Visit geisinger.org/PregnancyHub to find out more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss