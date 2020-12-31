Geisinger announces top baby names for 2020

DANVILLE, Pa. – Welcome to the world, Ava and Liam, Geisinger’s most popular baby names of the eventful year, 2020!

Liam climbed up one spot from last year and beat Noah to the No. 1 spot for boys, while Ava jumped over Emma, Olivia, Harper, Charlotte, and Amelia to take the No. 1 spot for girls.

Geisinger welcomed 4,945 babies in 2020 (as of Dec. 21, 2020) and has tabulated the most popular names. Babies are delivered at five Geisinger hospitals in Pennsylvania, including Geisinger Medical Center; Geisinger Community Medical Center; Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center; Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.



The top 10 baby names across all of Geisinger’s hospitals in Pennsylvania are:

Girls:

Ava Sophia Emma Harper Olivia Evelyn Aurora Amelia Charlotte Isabella

Boys:

Liam Mason Noah Owen Oliver Lucas Wyatt Jackson Carson Carter

Below are some of the top names at individual Geisinger hospitals:

Geisinger Medical Center, Danville – 1,821 babies

Girls:

Emma Harper Charlotte Riley Isabella

Boys:

Liam Oliver Owen Noah Mason



Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre – 1,749 babies

Girls:

Ava Sophia Madison Ella Luna Harper

Boys:

Liam Noah Ethan Jacob Wyatt Lucas



Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, Bloomsburg – 406 babies

Girls:

Evelyn Harper Aurora Paisley Piper

Boys:

Mason Lincoln Benjamin Grayson Carson



Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Lewistown – 496 babies

Girls:

Lilian Anna Ellie Paisley Piper

Boys:

Owen Mason Carter Layne William



Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton – 473 babies

Girls:

Aurora Alice Noelle Abigail Melanie

Boys:

Noah Oliver William Jackson Luca

These results combine different spelling variations of the same name. For example, the ranking for Liam includes variations like Liamm, and Oliver includes variations such as Olliver.



At Geisinger, obstetrician/gynecologists and certified nurse-midwives work together to comfort and care for mothers-to-be and their babies, and expectant moms can tailor their birth plans according to their preferences. Midwives facilitate natural birth plans, and OB/GYNs will be on duty at all hours to intervene when needed.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic contributed toward the change in the way families made decisions in 2020.

“Most people are largely still afraid of becoming pregnant during this pandemic,” said Dr. J. Manuel Arreguin, chief of obstetrics and gynecology in Geisinger’s northeast region. “There’s so much that we are still learning from this virus. Unfortunately, there’s lots of misinformation, too, that dissuades our families from concluding that this is the right time to have more children.”

With locations throughout central, northeast, and western Pennsylvania, Geisinger’s pregnancy and childbirth team provides comprehensive care for moms and little ones.

Visit geisinger.org/PregnancyHub to find out more.