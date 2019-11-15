GE to close Georgia plant, move work to Pennsylvania

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — An eastern Georgia industrial plant will close by the end of 2020, laying off up to 200 workers.

General Electric Co. tells local media it will close its high-voltage electrical switchgear plant in Waynesboro, consolidating work to a similar plant in Charleroi (shahr-lur-WAH’), Pennsylvania.

The company’s renewable energy unit blames the closure on “current competitive market conditions.”

GE says employees can relocate to the Pennsylvania plant south of Pittsburgh, apply for other GE jobs or receive a severance.

The plant was built in 1991 by German firm Ritz Messwander. GE later acquired it from French firm Alstom as part of a $10.6 billion purchase of Alstom’s electric power business in 2015.

GE plans to close the plant by December 2020 and put the building up for sale in early 2021.