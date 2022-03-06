NEW YORK (AP) — The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon (3.8 liters) on average across the U.S. and Pennsylvania is among the priciest states.

During the first full week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents, according to AAA motor club.

That represents the second-largest jump in average national prices in a week, GasBuddy reported.

Here are the most expensive states for gas as of Monday morning at 1 p.m.:

California: $5.34 Hawaii: $4.69 Nevada: $4.59 Oregon: $4.51 Washington: $4.44 Alaska: $4.39 Illinois: $4.30 Connecticut: $4.28 New York: $4.26 Pennsylvania: $4.23

“As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to evolve and we head into a season where gas prices typically increase, Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than they ever have before,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement.

The all-time high for average gasoline prices was set in July 17, 2008 at $4.10 per gallon.

Neither President Joe Biden nor Congress has moved to ban the import of Russian oil or place energy sanctions on the country, which could have major global economic repercussions.

Each state has seen significant week-to-week increases according to AAA.

California: up $.51

up $.51 Hawaii: up $.15

up $.15 Nevada : up $.56

: up $.56 Oregon: up $.48

up $.48 Washington : $.44

: $.44 Alaska : up $.50

: up $.50 Illinois : up $.45

: up $.45 Connecticut: up $.56

up $.56 New York: up $.45

up $.45 Pennsylvania: up $.48

California has seen the highest average price per gallon at $5.23, whereas the least expensive gas is was in Missouri at $3.62 per gallon.