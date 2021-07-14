Game Commission reports ‘slower than usual’ license fulfillment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission said the new licensing system to issue hunting licenses has experiences slowdowns during peak sales periods.

On Monday, hunters were able to apply for their 2021-22 antlerless deer licensee, however, they may need to wait longer than usual, according to a press release.

The vendor that operates the new HuntFishPA licensing system, NIC Inc., and the Game Commission are actively working toward a solution to speed up the sales process.

Hunters that wish to check whether or not their license has been awarded can do so by logging into HuntFishPA’s website. An awarded license should appear in the purchase history.

To monitor the number of antlerless deer licenses remaining in each Wildlife Management Unit, hunters can visit the Pennsylvania Game Commissions website or by checking the quote on HuntFishPA.

NIC Inc. reports that the slowdowns experienced in Pennsylvania are a result of the high volume of transactions.

“The technical teams are aware of the slower response time of the system and are working quickly to enhance system performance,” Sandi Miller, vice president outdoors for NIC said.

Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said the Game Commission strives to provide hunters and trappers with outstanding customer service, and improving the new system is a priority for the agency.

“While the new system has been slow, antlerless licenses still are being issued and no doubt will be in hunters’ mailboxes well before the first deer seasons begin in September,” Burhans said. “In the meantime, we will be working with NIC to improve the system.”