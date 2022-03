HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reported its results from the 2021-22 deer season after it came to a close in January.

The intake is down about 13% in comparison to 2021, according to the game commission. In 2021, hunters recorded the largest deer harvest in 16 years (estimated 435,180 deer).

2021-22 BREAKDOWN

376, 810 white-tailed deer

145,320 for buck harvest

231,490 for anterless harvest

The numbers above are an estimated amount from the PA Game Commission.

Sixty-two percent of antlered deer taken by hunters were 2.5 years or older while 38% were 1.5 years old.

Total deer harvest estimates by WMU for 2021-22 (with 2020-21 figures in parentheses) are as follows:

WMU 1A: 6,000 antlered (9,000), 13,200 antlerless (18,000).

WMU 1B: 9,300 antlered (11,700), and 12,600 antlerless (17,800).

WMU 2A: 6,800 antlered (8,100), and 10,600 antlerless (11,800).

WMU 2B: 5,200 antlered (6,200), and 12,100 antlerless (15,000).

WMU 2C: 9,300 antlered (8,400), and 15,400 antlerless (15,700).

WMU 2D: 11,500 antlered (12,000), and 19,900 antlerless (18,700).

WMU 2E: 5,900 antlered (6,500), and 9,500 antlerless (11,300).

WMU 2F: 8,900 antlered (10,700), and 10,200 antlerless (10,000).

WMU 2G: 6,200 antlered (7,500), and 4,800 antlerless (6,800).

WMU 2H: 2,500 antlered (2,900), and 1,900 antlerless (1,600).

WMU 3A: 5,400 antlered (7,000), and 5,400 antlerless (6,700).

WMU 3B: 6,700 antlered (9,100), and 7,600 antlerless (8,500).

WMU 3C: 7,600 antlered (10,800), and 9,400 antlerless (14,500).

WMU 3D: 4,700 antlered (6,200), and 6,300 antlerless (6,400).

WMU 4A: 4,900 antlered (5,200), and 10,300 antlerless (10,800).

WMU 4B: 3,500 antlered (5,000), and 8,400 antlerless (10,800).

WMU 4C: 5,700 antlered (7,000), and 6,400 antlerless (8,100).

WMU 4D: 7,200 antlered (9,100), and 10,300 antlerless (12,300).

WMU 4E: 7,900 antlered (8,600), and 11,800 antlerless (11,200).

WMU 5A: 3,100 antlered (3,500), and 7,200 antlerless (6,100).

WMU 5B: 7,800 antlered (9,600), and 17,100 antlerless (16,400).

WMU 5C: 6,600 antlered (8,400), and 14,700 antlerless (15,200).

WMU 5D: 2,600 antlered (2,200), and 6,300 antlerless (6,500).

Unknown WMU: 20 antlered (80), and 90 antlerless (200).

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Season-specific 2021-22 deer harvest estimates (with 2020-21 harvest estimates in parentheses) are as follows:

WMU 1A: archery, 3,360 antlered (4,720) and 3,590 antlerless (6,180); and muzzleloader, 40 antlered (80) and 1,310 antlerless (2,020).

WMU 1B: archery, 4,550 antlered (5,160) and 2,250 antlerless (4,180); and muzzleloader, 50 antlered (40) and 950 antlerless (1,520).

WMU 2A: archery, 3,250 antlered (3,540) and 2,330 antlerless (3,000); and muzzleloader, 50 antlered (60) and 1,270 antlerless (1,200).

WMU 2B: archery, 3,950 antlered (4,630) and 5,300 antlerless (8,470); and muzzleloader, 50 antlered (70) and 700 antlerless (830).

WMU 2C: archery, 4,420 antlered (3,860) and 3,530 antlerless (3,630); and muzzleloader, 80 antlered (40) and 1,270 antlerless (1,570).

WMU 2D: archery, 5,800 antlered (6,080) and 4,010 antlerless (3,560); and muzzleloader, 100 antlered (120) and 1,890 antlerless (1,740).

WMU 2E: archery, 2,370 antlered (2,660) and 1,690 antlerless (2,070); and muzzleloader, 30 antlered (40) and 910 antlerless (1,130).

WMU 2F: archery, 3,270 antlered (4,100) and 1,350 antlerless (2,090); and muzzleloader, 30 antlered (100) and 1,050 antlerless (1,810).

WMU 2G: archery, 1,950 antlered (2,470) and 850 antlerless (1,780); and muzzleloader, 50 antlered (30) and 650 antlerless (1,420).

WMU 2H: archery, 770 antlered (970) and 280 antlerless (380); and muzzleloader, 30 antlered (30) and 220 antlerless (220).

WMU 3A: archery, 1,980 antlered (2,470) and 1,010 antlerless (1,630); and muzzleloader, 20 antlered (30) and 590 antlerless (980).

WMU 3B: archery, 2,640 antlered (3,470) and 1,430 antlerless (2,110); and muzzleloader, 60 antlered (30) and 770 antlerless (1,190).

WMU 3C: archery, 2,770 antlered (3,570) and 1,760 antlerless (3,480); and muzzleloader, 30 antlered (30) and 840 antlerless (1,820).

WMU 3D: archery, 1,980 antlered (2,670) and 1,500 antlerless (2,240); and muzzleloader, 20 antlered (30) and 500 antlerless (760).

WMU 4A: archery, 1,340 antlered (1,650) and 1,570 antlerless (1,880); and muzzleloader, 60 antlered (50) and 930 antlerless (1,120).

WMU 4B: archery, 1,670 antlered (2,260) and 2,070 antlerless (2,870); and muzzleloader, 30 antlered (40) and 730 antlerless (1,030).

WMU 4C: archery, 2,870 antlered (3,260) and 1,750 antlerless (2,890); and muzzleloader, 30 antlered (40) and 550 antlerless (1,010).

WMU 4D: archery, 2,780 antlered (3,550) and 2,300 antlerless (3,020); and muzzleloader, 20 antlered (50) and 1,000 antlerless (1,280).

WMU 4E: archery, 3,630 antlered (3,850) and 2,730 antlerless (3,420); and muzzleloader, 70 antlered (50) and 970 antlerless (1,280).

WMU 5A: archery, 1,380 antlered (1,680) and 2,200 antlerless (1,920); and muzzleloader, 20 antlered (20) and 600 antlerless (480).

WMU 5B: archery, 5,040 antlered (5,840) and 7,280 antlerless (7,730); and muzzleloader, 60 antlered (60) and 1,320 antlerless (1,470).

WMU 5C: archery, 4,730 antlered (5,810) and 6,890 antlerless (7,410); and muzzleloader, 70 antlered (90) and 810 antlerless (990).

WMU 5D: archery, 2,080 antlered (1,790) and 4,390 antlerless (4,310); and muzzleloader, 20 antlered (10) and 210 antlerless (190).

Unknown WMU: archery, 0 antlered (70) and 10 antlerless (100); and muzzleloader, 0 antlered (0) and 0 antlerless (60).