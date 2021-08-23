Fulton County Medical Center updates visitor policy, mask mandate

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fulton County Medical Center (FCMC) has updated its visitation policies and mask mandate, according to an announcement made Monday morning.

Starting Aug. 30, anyone who enters the building must wear a mask at all times unless they have documented proof of a medical condition that prohibits them from wearing a mask. Masks were required in the building since the beginning of the pandemic, but the medical center previously did not ask for proof of a medical condition.

“Prior to this policy we were not asking for proof of medical condition, however, we feel it necessary going forward,” Public Relations Director Misty Hershey said. “We ask that you present your physician order to our screeners upon arrival and they will take your temperature, continue to ask the screening questions and give you a yellow band denoting to our staff you have been screened.”

All long-term care staff will be tested weekly regardless of vaccination status. Visits to the long-term care center will be done by appointment only. The rest of the campus will have a one visitor per patient policy for outpatient, hospital, emergency and physician visits.

A long-term care resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 19, which was discovered during routine monthly testing, according to FCMC.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 1,846 new cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 23, bringing the total to 1,269,555 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.