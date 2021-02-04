Fulton County Medical Center Express Care reduces hours

MCCONNELLSBURG, Pa. — (WTAJ) — Due to the low volume of patients during the pandemic, the Fulton County Medical Center will be closing Express Care on weekends beginning February 6. Regular hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

“It is unfortunate we have to reduce hours, but we feel for the time being, it’s the most economical thing to do. Wednesdays and Fridays in February and March Express Care will be closed to the public for scheduled Covid Vaccine clinics” Says Chief Nursing Officer, Cornelius Strait. “We are happy to provide this service to the community and we look forward to ramping it up again soon. If you have a health need on the weekends, Emergency Services is available. If you need to be seen Wednesday or Friday Fulton Family Practice will have walk-in appointments available.”

FCMC is a Pennsylvania non-profit corporation, which owns and operates a 21-bed critical access hospital, level IV trauma center, a 67-bed skilled nursing care facility as well as, Southern Huntingdon County Medical Center located in Orbisonia, PA. For more information visit FCMC online at www.fcmcpa.org.