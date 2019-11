THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 1:55 p.m. on November 4, 2019, State Police in McConnellsburg were dispatched to a case of animal cruelty.

The incident occurred as suspect (s) shot a black with brown stripes, reverse brindle, boxer dog.

The animal was found near the 2000 block of Delancy Road in the woods.