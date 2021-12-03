Frozen cauliflower, broccoli tots recalled due to ‘serious health risks’

(WTAJ) — Two frozen food items, cauliflower and broccoli tots, from specific brands were recalled due to possible contamination that can cause serious health risks, especially the cauliflower.

TJ Farms Select brand of cauliflower was recalled due to possible contamination of Listeria. (via FDA)

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), frozen cauliflower from TJ Farms Select brand was recalled because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people as well as people with a weakened immune system.

Additionally, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Although, healthy people may only experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

This brand of cauliflower was imported from China, and the affected lot code and UPC are located on the back lower-left corner of the bag. The lot code is 2077890089 and the UPC code is 75544000604-3 for the 16 oz. bag of cauliflower.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses from the cauliflower.

The Birds Eye brand broccoli tots were recalled due to the possible presence of small rocks and metal. (via FDA)

Furthermore, Conagra Brands, Inc. frozen broccoli tots were recalled due to the potential presence of small rocks and metal, the FDA said.

To date, the brand has received two reports of dental damage associated with the produce.

Click here to go to the FDA’s website and see a full list of lot codes and UPC codes of the frozen broccoli bags that are affected.

Additionally, more information on the frozen cauliflower can be found on the FDA’s website, as well.