(WTAJ) — The return of warm weather also means the return of ticks and the diseases they can carry. Luckily, Pennsylvania residents are eligible for free viral testing.

The Tick Research Lab of Pennsylvania offers residents a free Powassan virus test that tests for common diseases carried by deer and non-deer ticks, including:

Deer tick

Bacterial:

Borrelia burgdorferi (Lyme disease)

Anaplasma phagocytophilum (anaplasmosis) Anaplasma phagocytophilum – Deer Variant (non-human anaplasmosis) Anaplasma phagocytophilum – Human Active (anaplasmosis)

Borrelia miyamotoi (B. miyamotoi)

Protozoal:

Babesia microti (babesiosis)

Non-deer tick

Bacterial:

Borrelia burgdorferi (Lyme disease)

Ehrlichia chaffeensis (ehrlichiosis)

Rickettsia rickettsii (Rocky Mountain spotted fever)

Francisella tularensis (tularemia)

All you need to do is head online and click “test my tick” on the Tick Research Lab of Pennsylvania’s website. They will have you answer a few questions before you send them the tick you found. Results are usually available after two to three business days.

More comprehensive tests are also available, however, they are not offered for free. A full list can be found here.

The free testing program is offered through a partnership with the Pennsylvania Tick Research Lab and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

For more information on tick-borne diseases, visit ticklab.org.