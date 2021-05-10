Free online filing option available for Pa. income tax returns, payments

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. (Associated Press)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With the deadline to file 2020 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns and make final 2020 income tax payments approaching on May 17, 2021, the Department of Revenue is reminding Pennsylvanians that there is a free online option available for filing state returns and making payments.

myPATH, available at mypath.pa.gov, is user-friendly and allows most taxpayers to seamlessly file the Pennsylvania Income Tax Return (PA-40) and make income tax payments. myPATH also gives taxpayers access to error-reducing automatic calculators and provides instant confirmation that your return has been filed successfully.

“myPATH offers Pennsylvania taxpayers a free option to quickly file their returns and to ensure they receive their refunds as soon as possible if they are expecting one,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “If you’re looking to save some money this tax season and avoid paying a fee for filing your Pennsylvania return, myPATH is a great option.”

The income tax filing deadline was extended to May 17, 2021, about a month later than usual. Under Pennsylvania law, the filing deadline for state income tax returns is tied to the deadline set at the federal level. The IRS also extended the federal income tax filing deadline to May 17, 2021.

A detailed list of instructions is available in the myPATH User Guide. myPATH replaced the department’s previous personal income tax filing system, PA Direct File.

Free tax forms and instructions are available at www.revenue.pa.gov.