Four parents banned from PA casinos after leaving their kids in the car

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (Board) banned four people from all casinos across the Commonwealth after they left their children unattended so they could gamble.

According to the Board, unattended children were left in parked vehicles and one in a hotel room at casinos. In each case, the parent left a young child or children with no adult supervision so they could go into a casino to gamble. As a result, they were placed on the Board’s Involuntary Exclusion List, which prohibits them from entering and gambling at all Pennsylvania casinos.

The individuals placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List today include:

A male parent who left his children, ages 10 and 11, in a vehicle in the parking lot of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for approximately 20 minutes while he was inside gambling. The children were discovered alone in the vehicle by casino security

A female parent who left her 5-year-old in a vehicle in the parking lot of Rivers Casino Philadelphia for approximately 13 minutes while she was inside gambling. The child was discovered alone in the vehicle by another patron who notified casino security

A male parent who left two children, ages 1 and 3, in a vehicle in the parking lot of Live! Casino Pittsburgh for approximately 26 minutes as he was inside gambling. The children were discovered alone in the vehicle by other patrons who notified casino security

A male parent who left his 5-year-old unattended in a Mount Airy Casino Resort hotel room while he gambled in the casino. The incident was uncovered after the parent reported the child missing, though the child was later to be found by security sleeping in the room.

The Board said the behavior was “irresponsible and dangerous,” resulting in the approval of the placement of the four adults on the list.

It’s reported that since 2011, 133 people have been placed on the Involuntary Exclusion list.

The Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of gambling at 15 land-based casinos, online casino games, retail and online sports wagering, and Video Game Terminals (VGTs) at qualified truck stops along with the regulation of online fantasy sports contests.

For more information on the Board or gaming regulatory efforts, visit their website at responsibleplay.pa.gov.