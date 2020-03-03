Four men charged in relation to IUP shooting

INDIANA, Pa (WTAJ) – Four Philadelphia men are in jail with charges related to the shooting of Indiana University of Pennsylvania students during a robbery at their off-campus apartment on February 14.

According to police, the four intended to rob a house for drugs and money, but it started out with them going to the wrong home.

On Valentine’s Day 2020, three of the men, the fourth was the driver, robbed a home at gunpoint and made off with electronics, including iPhones, MacBooks, gaming systems and televisions. The report shows they also stole wallets, debit cards, credit cards, and driver’s licenses of the people in the house. They struck one of the men, an IUP student, in the head.

They then made their way to the house they actually intended to target. The report states an IUP student in the house was able to push the men out before he was shot. The bullet reportedly went through the student’s chin and neck and exited through his shoulder.

Nafis Dandre Harper, 23, Daron Reel, 19, Mamadi Saccoh, 20, and Samuel Nyenow Wilson, 20, have all been arrested according to Indiana police.

Two IUP students were injured through the incident. Neither injury was considered life-threatening.

Charges include four counts each of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery; two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a single count of theft.