Fort Worth facility to begin making Yuengling products later this year

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family-owned Yuengling Brewery based in Schuylkill County is taking its secret recipes on the road.

The brewery out of Pottsville will have tight security for the move. The 192-year old recipe book and Yuengling’s proprietary yeast are heading to Texas as part of an expansion.

Both will be loaded into an armored truck this Friday for the three-day journey. A facility in Fort Worth will start making Yuengling products later this year as the company expands further west.