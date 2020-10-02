Former Scranton mayor sentenced to seven years in prison on federal corruption charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Former Scranton mayor Bill Courtright was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.

In addition to prison time, the federal judge ordered Courtright to pay over $25,000.00 in fines. After prison, he will be under supervised release for an additional three years. Courtright will also have to complete 250 hours of community service.

Courtright originally pleaded guilty to the charges of federal criminal extortion, conspiracy and bribery last year. His sentencing had been pushed back as prosecutors and Courtright’s lawyer argued over a dispute.

The charges stem from Courtright receiving $30,000 from the president of Northeast Revenue Service over the course of four years from 2013 to 2017 in a pay-to-play scheme. The private company handled Scranton’s delinquent taxes while funneling finances to Courtright’s re-election. The scheme ensured the city would keep its contract with the company.

According to prosecutors, taxpayers paid $2.9 million in fees while Courtright was in office despite the city having a proposal that would have saved them $1.8 million over the same period.

Within sentencing guidelines, along with the $30,000, federal prosecutors are including the total value taxpayer’s loss as a result of Courtright not accepting the county’s proposal for kickbacks.

Courtright must surrender on or before 2 p.m. on October 30.