Former Penn State president to appear in Dauphin County court next week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Penn State University president, Graham Spanier, could start serving his sentence next week. This comes four years after his conviction.

Spanier is scheduled to appear in Dauphin County Court Wednesday, May 26.

In 2017, he was convicted of child endangerment for remaining quiet after being informed of Coach Jerry Sandusky sexually assaulting a boy.

Spanier is supposed to serve two months in jail. However, his lawyers are trying to get him house arrest on the grounds that he has prostate cancer.