Former PA State Senator J. Dolye Corman has passed, according to son, Sen. Jake Corman

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to Senator Jake Corman, his dad and former Pennsylvania State Senator J. Dolye Corman has passed away at the age of 87.
J. Doyle Corman was the Centre County Commissioner from 1968 to 1977. Then, Corman served in the Pennsylvania Senate from 1977 to 1998, where he was succeeded by his son, Jake. He represented the 34th congressional district in the state.
Senator Jake Corman released this statement on his father’s passing:
“I am heartbroken to share on behalf of my family that our beloved father J. Doyle Corman Jr. has died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.Sen. Jake Corman, Pennsylvania Senate.
“Dad always remained grateful for the privilege to serve the people of Central Pennsylvania as their state Senator for more than 20 years. He was a man of deep conviction whose devotion to making our community a better place guided his life and career.
“Still, Dad was a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather first and a Senator second. There are no other titles in which he took greater pride. While in the coming days, many will remember him for his service to this Commonwealth, Dad’s lasting legacy is the example by which he lived, his expectations of us and the love he had for Mom and all of us.”