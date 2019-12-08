Former PA State Senator J. Dolye Corman has passed, according to son, Sen. Jake Corman

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to Senator Jake Corman, his dad and former Pennsylvania State Senator J. Dolye Corman has passed away at the age of 87.

J. Doyle Corman was the Centre County Commissioner from 1968 to 1977. Then, Corman served in the Pennsylvania Senate from 1977 to 1998, where he was succeeded by his son, Jake. He represented the 34th congressional district in the state.

Senator Jake Corman released this statement on his father’s passing: