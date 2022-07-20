ELIZABETH, Pa. (AP) — A former police chief in Pennsylvania who was sentenced to probation in state court after admitting to stealing from the police evidence room.

Thousands of small bags of heroin and fentanyl were taken from his department’s evidence room. The former chief has been indicted on federal charges. Timothy Butler Jr., 45, was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of theft of government property, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.

Butler, who was the police chief for the Elizabeth Borough Police Department, is accused of drugs recovered through two federal investigations.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.