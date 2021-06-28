Former Pa. Gov. Tom Ridge discharged from hospital after stroke

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge was discharged from the hospital Sunday afternoon after having a stroke June 16.

Ridge, 75, was hospitalized in the Washington, D.C. area and underwent a successful procedure to remove a blood clot. He was in critical but stable condition, according to his Twitter account.

The former governor was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in the D.C. area.

“Tom wants everyone to know how much he appreciates all those who have reached out to offer their prayers, words of encouragement and love,” former Pennsylvania First Lady Michele Ridge said. “It means so much to all of us. Tom hasn’t lost his sense of humor nor his determination as he begins this important therapy. We are grateful for all of the wonderful healthcare professionals who have and will continue to help us along his path to recovery.”

The Ridge family wishes to share the following update about Gov. Ridge, who is now out of the hospital and starting rehab therapy, having made steady progress since suffering a stroke earlier this month. Thank you for all of your heartfelt concern about Tom! pic.twitter.com/dS05MAXZA2 — Gov. Tom Ridge (@GovRidge) June 28, 2021

Ridge was governor of Pennsylvania from 1995-2001. He also was the first United States Secretary of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush.