(WTAJ) — A former member of the Penn State women’s fencing team is suing the university and her former coach

Zara Moss was a member of the team from 2017-21. She has filed a federal lawsuit claiming that coach Maestro Weislaw “Wes” Glon verbally, physically and psychologically abused her for years.

Glon first watched Moss compete when she was 13 years old at the North American Cup in St. Louis, Missouri. In 2016, she was offered a full-ride scholarship to Penn State.

As early as her freshman year, Moss said she was abused by Glon by being forced to fence against him without equipment. This resulted in bruises and scars that last over a year according to the lawsuit.

Zara Moss, at the “break at 8” during her freshman year NCAAs in March 2018. (Photo Courtesy of Julie Moss)

In the lawsuit, Moss also claims Glon believes women fencers are “weak and dramatic” and that he frequently singled out fencers on the women’s team. Moss claims that Glon repeatedly made comments about her weight and accused her of faking her injuries.

Glon allegedly prohibited Moss from seeking medical attention even after the Penn State doctor cautioned Moss that she could sustain permanent nerve damage if she did not rest and recover from her injuries. The lawsuit by Moss also claims that Glon lied to her, stating that she was cleared to practice every day while suffering from an injury.

Between March and April 2021, Moss had two separate meetings with school officials to report the actions of Glon according to the lawsuit. Moss stated that she has never heard back from anyone at Penn State regarding these reports.

The university and Glon are facing multiple allegations including Sexual Harassment in Violation of Title IX as well as Negligent and Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress.

WTAJ will have more coverage of this plus an interview with Zara Moss during the News at 5 p.m. on April 14.