Former Governor Tom Ridge remains in critical but stable condition following stroke

Former First Lady of Pennsylvania, Michele Ridge, says her family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support after former Governor Tom Ridge had a stroke Wednesday morning.

The 75-year old was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

While admitting there is a long road ahead, Michele Ridge says the family remains hopeful for a full recovery.

She also thanked what she called “The Excellent Medical Team” that is caring for her husband during his recovery.

The following is a statement from Michele Ridge:

“Tom suffered a stroke early on Wednesday. His excellent medical team continues to monitor and evaluate his status. We are hopeful for a full recovery while recognizing he will have a long road ahead, no doubt. But we take comfort and strength from knowing what a determined fighter Tom is and that he has come back strong from health challenges in the past. “Our family has been overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness of all those who have reached out – from across the country and around the world – to send prayers, share encouraging words and other assistance. It is comforting and means a great deal to all of us. Please keep your prayers coming. “I’d like to thank the emergency medical services team who took such good care of Tom getting him to the hospital and to the nurses, doctors and staff who are working with compassion and care to help Tom in the early stages of his recovery.” Michele Ridge