Former Allegheny County Judge named member of PA Supreme Court Disciplinary Board

The sign for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is posted by its door at City Hall in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG (WTAJ) — A former Allegheny County Judge has been named a member of the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

Eugene F. Scanlon, Jr. spent 10 years serving as a judge in the family and civil divisions of the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, the release says. Scanlon also founded Scanlon Alternative Dispute Resolution Services in Pittsburgh where he offers mediation, arbitration, and neutral evaluation.

Before becoming a judge, Scanlon spent 26 years as a civil trial lawyer specializing in defense of medical malpractice, products liability, and workers’ compensation cases.

Scanlon will become a member of the Disciplinary Board on April 1.

The Disciplinary Board was created by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to review conduct and assure compliance by all attorneys to the Pennsylvania Rules of Professional Conduct. The Board assists in licensing and disciplining attorneys in Pennsylvania.